Viable device made safe in Portadown

Police and Army Technical Officers at the scene of a security alert at Glanroy Avenue, Portadown. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Residents in Glanroy Avenue were evacuated as police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene around 2.20pm yesterday and made the device safe.

Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said that the device has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of residents who were evacuated from their homes, have now returned and we would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience,” he added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1136 of 14/06/21.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said that the incident was “totally unacceptable”.

“It is only a matter of a few weeks since the residents of Glanroy Avenue were subjected to a similar alert,” she added.

“It is totally unacceptable that the local community are being disturbed in this way, removed from their homes with all the annoyance and distress that comes with this situation.

“I commend the PSNI and Army Technical Officers for their work here at the scene and also place on record my thanks to the local YMCA for opening their doors to facilitate residents.”