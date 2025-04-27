'Viable' device removed as Ballyclare security alert ends
Police had issued a security alert following a report of a suspicious object in Ballyclare at about 10.50pm on Saturday (26th).
The PSNI attended the scene in the Holestone Road area and put diversions in place at Moyra Road, advising motorists to avoid the area.
On Sunday morning, police said the security alert in the town was now over.
Inspector Moore said: “At around 10.50pm on Saturday police received a report of a suspicious object located in a residential area in the Ballyclare area.
“Officers attended and the device, which has been declared as viable, was taken away for further forensic examinations.
“Police would like to thank the local community for their understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1655 26/04/24.
“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”