'Viable device' removed for examination after security alert in Newtownabbey

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 27th Apr 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 16:03 BST
The scene of the Rathcoole security alert on Saturday.  Pic: PacemakerThe scene of the Rathcoole security alert on Saturday.  Pic: Pacemaker
The scene of the Rathcoole security alert on Saturday.  Pic: Pacemaker
A security alert in Newtownabbey has ended following the removal of a “viable device” by emergency services.​

At around lunchtime on Saturday, the PSNI advised motorists to avoid the Rathmore Drive area as they attended the scene.

A security alert was put in place following the report of the suspicious object.

After 5pm, the PSNI said the device had been declared “viable”.

Chief Inspector Tate said: “Shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday April 26, police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area.

“Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“The Rathmore Drive, which was closed during the public safety operation in the area, has reopened.

“Police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding.”

