'Viable device' removed for examination after security alert in Newtownabbey

The scene of the Rathcoole security alert on Saturday. Pic: Pacemaker

A security alert in Newtownabbey has ended following the removal of a “viable device” by emergency services.​

At around lunchtime on Saturday, the PSNI advised motorists to avoid the Rathmore Drive area as they attended the scene.

A security alert was put in place following the report of the suspicious object.

After 5pm, the PSNI said the device had been declared “viable”.

Chief Inspector Tate said: “Shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday April 26, police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area.

“Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“The Rathmore Drive, which was closed during the public safety operation in the area, has reopened.