Viable items removed from the scenes of two security alerts
Army Ammunition Technical Officers attended the alerts in north Belfast and Dromore, Co Down on Thursday.
At around 8.00am , police received a report of a suspicious object in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast .
ATO attended and removed a viable pipe bomb-type device for further examination.
A PSNI statement said: "We are continuing to work to establish a motive for this and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."
In Dromore, police received a report of a suspicious object at a property in the Church Street area at around 9.30am .
The object, which has been described as viable, was later removed for further forensic examinations.