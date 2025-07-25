Viable items removed from the scenes of two security alerts

By David Young, PA
Published 25th Jul 2025, 07:02 BST
At around 8.00am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.placeholder image
At around 8.00am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Viable items have been removed from the scenes of two security alerts in Northern Ireland .

Army Ammunition Technical Officers attended the alerts in north Belfast and Dromore, Co Down on Thursday.

At around 8.00am , police received a report of a suspicious object in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ATO attended and removed a viable pipe bomb-type device for further examination.

A PSNI statement said: "We are continuing to work to establish a motive for this and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."

In Dromore, police received a report of a suspicious object at a property in the Church Street area at around 9.30am .

The object, which has been described as viable, was later removed for further forensic examinations.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice