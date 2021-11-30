Vicious rapist was in Northern Ireland illegally when he attacked woman

Describing the incident as “vicious and nasty,” Judge Gordon Kerr QC said Audrius Silinskas’ vulnerable victim was so terrified she had leapt, “totally naked,” from a first floor balcony and had been running in the street shouting for help before finding sanctuary in a nearby house.

Handing the 41-year-old Lithuanian the extended sentence at Newry Crown Court where the defendant appeared by videolink from prison, the judge said “this was an offence that went well beyond the aggravating factors” but that he was giving credit for Silinskas’ plea which had spared the victim from having to travel back to NI to testify.

Silinskas will have to serve at least six years behind bars before he can apply to the parole commissioners to be freed on licence.

At an earlier hearing Silinskas, with an address on Castleblaney Street in Newtownhamilton, entered guilty pleas to charges of rape on 15 August 2019.

During his sentencing remarks today Judge Kerr outlined how the victim had travelled to NI from Lithuania to find work and having been collected from Belfast International Airport by Silinskas, she went to his home where he was drinking “neat whiskey and vodka.”

When she refused his advances, he pushed her onto a bed and declared “that this was his house and she would do what he wanted,” ordering her to take her clothes off.

“Despite her protests he commenced to rape her,” said the judge who told the court the victim “tried to struggle and shout for help,” even grabbing a small pair of scissors from a bedside table “to try to stab him to get him to stop.”

Silinskas was “violent, angry and aggressive” and told her that “she would do what he wanted her to do” but she ran down to the first floor and jumped from a balcony on to the ground and ran into the street shouting for help.

The woman was treated for multiple cuts, abrasions and bruises, including around her neck from Silinskas strangling her.

Police enquiries revealed that Silinskas had convictions for rape and serious violence in his native country and that having been deported from the UK in 2017, he had snuck back in.

Judge Kerr told Silinskas his previous offences were an aggravating factor in the rape, as was the fact that his victim was vulnerable having just arrived in the country.

Although the PPS had asked the Judge to consider imposing a Sexual Offences Prevention Order he declined to make such an order, highlighting that Silinskas was likely to be deported at the end of his sentence.