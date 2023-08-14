Victim in serious condition following Belfast stabbing - man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Detectives investigating the incident, which occurred on the Whitewell Road in the early hours of Monday, have arrested a man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area. "He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

"A 64-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.