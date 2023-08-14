News you can trust since 1737
Victim in serious condition following Belfast stabbing - man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in north Belfast.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read

Detectives investigating the incident, which occurred on the Whitewell Road in the early hours of Monday, have arrested a man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area. "He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

"A 64-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 22 14/08/23." A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.