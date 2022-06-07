Victim left with serious injuries after alleyway attack

Four masked men dressed in dark clothing carried out the assault in an alley within the Beechfield Drive area.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said the incident was reported to police at 11pm that a male had been seriously assaulted.

He added: "It is believed four masked men, who were dressed in dark clothing, carried out this assault with weapons and fled from the scene on foot.

Beechfield Drive area of Donaghadee - Google maps

"“The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries to his lower legs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2296 of 6/6/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.