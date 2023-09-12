Victim of indecent assault which 'robbed her of a childhood' relieved that abuser sentenced to eight years in prison

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, who cannot named in order to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to eight years.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim in this case said: “I want to thank the judge for recognising the serious nature of these types of offences and reflecting that in the sentence handed down earlier today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An upset girl - posed

“I also want to thank the Police Service and Victim Support for the comfort, reassurance and continued support during this difficult and emotional process.”

Detective Constable Wright said: “Today our thoughts are with the victim, now an adult, in this case.

"I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse.

“This man's sickening actions have robbed this woman of her childhood. No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse or manipulation.

“Today’s sentencing, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent offences, illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we will bring offenders to justice, no matter when the abuse occurred.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad