Victim of indecent assault which 'robbed her of a childhood' relieved that abuser sentenced to eight years in prison

A 63-year-old man from the Londonderry area has been as sentenced for eight counts of indecent assault on Monday 11th September.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST- 2 min read
The man, who cannot named in order to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to eight years.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 15 years.

The victim in this case said: “I want to thank the judge for recognising the serious nature of these types of offences and reflecting that in the sentence handed down earlier today.

An upset girl - posedAn upset girl - posed
“I also want to thank the Police Service and Victim Support for the comfort, reassurance and continued support during this difficult and emotional process.”

Detective Constable Wright said: “Today our thoughts are with the victim, now an adult, in this case.

"I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice.

"It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse.

“This man's sickening actions have robbed this woman of her childhood. No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse or manipulation.

“Today’s sentencing, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent offences, illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we will bring offenders to justice, no matter when the abuse occurred.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

“If you have ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse we urge you to contact Police on 101, or in an emergency call 999. We have specially trained detectives who can help you, no matter when the abuse happened. You don’t have to suffer in silence "