Victim rushed to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face after serious assault in Maghera

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of a serious assault in Maghera in the early hours of this morning, Monday 2nd June.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said that ‘shortly after 1am, it was reported that a man entered a house in the Crew Road area and used a baseball bat to assault a male occupant, striking him around the head’.

‘He then proceeded to assault the man with his fists, again striking him around the head.

‘The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face.

‘A female occupant was also present at the time of the reported assault, however she was not injured.

‘Nonetheless, this was an extremely distressing incident, and our enquiries are ongoing this morning to establish the circumstances.

‘We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 65 of 02/06/25.

