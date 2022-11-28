The incident happened in the Sliabh Dubh View area of west Belfast on Saturday evening, 26 November.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Just before 8pm we received a report that three masked men, one armed with a knife, had entered a property and assaulted one of the

"The men then made off in a red Volkswagen Golf.

Sliabh Dubh View

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury.

“One man was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and aggravated burglary, he has since been released on bail following questioning to allow for further enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1620 of 26/11/22.”