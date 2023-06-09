Victim shot in foot by masked men in the City Cemetery on the Falls Road in West Belfast

The PSNI said that shortly after 10.30pm a man had been taken into the cemetery grounds of the City Cemetery on the Falls Road in West Belfast by two masked men and shot once in his foot. The man has now been taken to hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2231 08/06/23.