Victim sustains fractured leg after four masked and armed men force way into his home

The incident happened shortly after 6pm when the "four males, wearing masks and carrying weapons, forced entry to a house in the Drumnaby Park area".

A PSNI spokesman added: "They chased the occupant of the property, who was at home at the time, and gained access to the occupant’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, which one of the intruders subsequently made off in.

“The vehicle was later located burnt out in the Folliard Road area of Sions Mills.

Drumnaby Park in Castlederg - Google maps

“The householder sustained a fractured leg during the incident, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any dash cam footage which could assist us, to call 101, and quote reference number 1362 of 05/04/22.”