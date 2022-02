Victims and survivors will be in Assembly to hear abuse apology

Margaret McGuckin from Savia

The compromise move comes as the office of the first and deputy first minister remains empty following the resignation of Paul Givan which also forced Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

The public apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI) which was published five years ago.

Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill announced last month the apology would be given in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the Executive on March 11.

However, since then the DUP has resigned the first minister role, in protest at the workings of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, leading to doubt over whether the apology would go ahead.

It was confirmed yesterday morning that the public apology would be offered by ministers Michelle McIlveen, Conor Murphy, Nichola Mallon, Robin Swann and Naomi Long.

This will be followed by apologies from each of the institutions where systemic failings were found in the inquiry report.

In a joint statement the ministers said March 11 will be a “hugely significant day”.

The apology will be made in the Assembly chamber as victims and survivors watch on from the public gallery.

A minute’s silence will also be observed for victims who have since passed away.

“Victims and survivors have waited too long to hear an apology for the awful harm that was inflicted on them as children, and in the years since,” the ministers’ statement said.

“We want this apology to provide full acknowledgment of the wrong that was done, and the terrible failures that resulted in the abuse of children by the individuals and a system that should have protected them.

“As many victims and survivors as possible will be present in Parliament Buildings on the day and we are putting arrangements in place in other regional venues for those who wish to come together to hear the apology.

“It will also be streamed online for all those who wish to watch from home, or across the world.”

Margaret McGuckin, of victims’ group Savia (Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse), welcomed the development, but said it had only come after constant lobbying of Stormont.

“We’ve had to march upon Stormont year on year, begging with ministers to get it done,” she said.