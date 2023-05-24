Victims' dismay at slow response from Catholic Church over 'Provo princess' appointment

Kenny Donaldson - SEFF director of services

Anne-Marie Clements was a 25-year-old primary school teacher in Glasgow when she was questioned by police in December 2015 about her social media activity.

In a string of Facebook messages Ms Clements – who had described herself as a “Provo princess” – attached pictures of IRA gunmen and made reference to “Orange b*****ds”.

Following complaints from parents, Ms Clements was prosecuted and fined £600 at Paisley Sheriff Court.

At the hearing, a prosecutor said that Clements, of Buller Crescent in Blantyre, was pleading guilty of posting grossly offensive and sectarian remarks on social media, which took place at her home address, in Perth, and while she was at St Mark’s Primary in Barrhead.

Earlier this month, the Catholic Church announced her appointment as the “new Catholic Social Teaching Engagement Officer for the National Justice and Peace Commission”.

Archbishop William Nolan, said: “Her enthusiasm and passion for Justice and Peace is infectious and I look forward to the good work she will do raising awareness of Catholic Social teaching," he said.

In the same statement, Ms Clements said the role will give her “the opportunity to highlight the connections between the human rights and social justice issues,” and added: “This is something that I place great value on personally, inspired by Jesus' Gospel message of love."

Last week Kenny Donaldson of SEFF wrote to the Catholic bishops requesting a meeting to discuss what he called a “quite incredible” appointment.

Mr Donaldson said there is no public evidence that Ms Clements has “expressed contrition for what she was party to”.

He asked the church leaders: “Did you speak to Ms Clements about these issues? Did you receive assurances that the pro terrorism views she expressed just 7-8 years ago do not reflect her thinking today?"

Mr Donaldson added: “Let us remember that the Provisional IRA murdered almost 1,800 people, and more Roman Catholics than any other organisation. Furthermore they murdered and maimed many Scottish citizens.”

On Wednesday, Mr Donaldson said it was disappointing that the Catholic Church had not responded promptly to his request for a meeting with SEFF and Scotland-based terror victims.

"We would have expected a prompt response given the gravity of the issues. This appointment has caused a lot of distress to victims who live in Scotland,” he told the News Letter.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Church said: “Spent convictions would not and should not be considered when making an appointment.”

