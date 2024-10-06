Victims 'extremely shaken' after man enters homes under pretence of gutter cleaning - safe among the items stolen
The PSNI said that the man was turned away when he called to the front door of a property in Loanda Crescent shortly after 11am on Saturday.
However the occupant subsequently found he had entered the property via a rear door.
"Thankfully she was able to chase him away,” said police.
"Shortly before midday a second report was received.
"On this occasion the suspect managed to enter the home of an older man in Ardgreen Drive and make off with a safe and a bank card.
"Both victims have been left extremely shaken.
"Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information and would also like to speak to anyone who believes this male may also have called at their address. Please call 101, quoting references 547 and 639 of 05/10/24. Alternatively you can submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org “