She commended the police who made three arrests over the suspected trafficking of Romanian women.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit along with Romanian authorities, focused on an organised crime group suspected of trafficking women in their 20s for sexual exploitation throughout Northern Ireland.

Officers carried out searches and arrested three people in the Greater Belfast area – two men, aged 29 and 36, and a woman aged 35 – on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering.

Mrs Lockhart said: ‘‘Sexual exploitation is happening in every part of Northern Ireland. Victims of modern slavery are often described as being hidden in plain sight. Police enforcement alone will never be enough. Public awareness must be transformed if we are to prevent harm and ensure earlier intervention.

“These women who have been rescued will now have an opportunity to rebuild their lives and have been saved from a life of slavery. It is crucial that they get the support they deserve.”

She added: “The DUP successfully campaigned to ensure the Justice Bill, passed by the last Assembly, included a statutory commitment to provide tailored support to slavery victims for up to 12 months, and longer, where necessary. This will be critical to ensuring the risk of re-trafficking is mitigated.

"The 2015 Human Trafficking Act spearheaded by my colleague Lord Morrow set the standard for how we crack down on those criminal gangs who promote and profit from sexual exploitation. It is encouraging that policing outcomes are now starting to reflect that vision.

“As a result of DUP policy and campaigns, Northern Ireland is leading the rest of the British Isles by empowering victims to become survivors and avoid the risk of re-trafficking. But now is the time to stamp out trafficking once and for all in Northern Ireland.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly appealed for more victims to come forward: “Unfortunately, we suspect there will be more victims yet to be identified and, with the support of our partners, our investigation will continue.

“As well as colleagues from the Romanian authorities, we have been working closely with the National Crime Agency, the Public Prosecution Service, An Garda Siochana, Woman’s Aid and the International Justice Mission.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public for support to help us tackle the very real issue of modern slavery and human trafficking. If you have information or concerns that someone is being exploited or controlled, please report it to us.

“Likewise, if you are a victim please speak to us. We want to help you. I assure you that you will be treated with respect and sensitivity, every step of the way.