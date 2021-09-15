Victims relatives to raise Troubles amnesty concerns with United Nations

Tom Oliver, a farmer from the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth, was abducted and shot by the IRA in July 1991

Several victims of the Troubles have joined with Amnesty International to make a statement to the UN Human Rights Council.

Bereaved relatives of Aidan McAnespie, Tom Oliver, Majella O’Hare and brothers John Martin, Brian and Anthony Reavey are involved, as is Francis McGuigan, one of the “hooded men” who allege they were tortured during Army interrogation in 1971.

The statement will be delivered during an interactive meeting involving UN special rapporteur on truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence Fabian Salvioli.

Mr Salvioli and his colleague special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz have already expressed serious concerns about the Government plan.

The Government has faced widespread criticism from politicians and victims groups in Northern Ireland after proposing a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

Amnesty International’s Grainne Teggart, who is delivering the video statement on behalf of the victims, said: “We cannot allow those responsible for murder, torture and other grave human rights violations to be placed above the law and beyond accountability.

“This blueprint for writing-off conflict related violations not only breaches the UK’s international and domestic human rights obligations, but unduly interferes in our justice system and undermines the rule of law. It sets a very dangerous precedent.

“The UK Government’s proposals are an utter betrayal of victims and must not become law.”

Eugene Oliver, whose father Tom was killed by the IRA in 1991, added: “Recent developments in the investigation into my father’s murder bring us closer than ever to finding out the full truth of what happened and having those responsible held accountable.

“If the UK Government’s proposals become law, this investigation will end, and we’ll be condemned to a lifetime of never knowing.

“This is simply wrong.”

