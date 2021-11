Victims to voice  legacy opposition

Michael Gallagher who lost his son Aiden in the Omagh bomb. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA wire

Politicians from both sides of the Irish border as well as former police ombudsman Baroness Nuala O’Loan and Nipsa president Brian Smyth will be among speakers at the event in Belfast today.

A host of victims, including John Teggart, whose father was killed by soldiers in Ballymurphy, Julie Hambleton, whose sister was killed in the IRA’s 1974 bomb attack in Birmingham, Sarah McKeegan, whose police officer father was killed, Raymond McCord, whose son was killed by loyalists, and Michael Gallagher, whose son was killed in the Omagh bomb, will also address the event.

The group recently visited Westminster where it received backing from the parties in its campaign against a proposal amnesty for Troubles offences. It said it has the support of every major party in the British and Irish political systems, with the exception of the Conservative Party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement ahead of the event, it said: “Now we are giving the public an opportunity to hear victims telling their stories and why all the British government proposals must be rejected. Our group have proudly brought unity between the political parties and victims by a victims-led and driven campaign for truth and justice, and a rejection of the amnesty proposals.”

There has been widespread opposition to the plans to ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

The government also intends to put forward a new truth recovery model to help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones without the prospect of a criminal justice outcome.

The event can be watched online at www.mobilemedia.tv/oppose-the-amnesty.

In recent weeks, former chief constable Sir George Hamilton described the government’s proposed ‘amnesty’ for Troubles-related offences as “bonkers”.

Sir George, who retired from the PSNI in June 2019, said he believes the statute of limitations as suggested will “undermine the rule of law”.