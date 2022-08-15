Victor Hamilton: 6 pictures from his funeral

Here are a few images of loved ones saying their last goodbye.
PACEMAKER PRESS 15-08-22 Family and Friends during the Funeral of Murder victim Victor Hamilton at S&J Irvine Funeral Home in Carrickfergus on Monday.
Mr Hamilton (63) was found outside his home at Orkney Drive in Ballymena on July 26.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th August 2022Funnel for murder victim Victor Hamilton at Irvine Funeral Home in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. The 63-year-old was found dead at his property in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena at the end of July. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
