PACEMAKER PRESS 15-08-22 Family and Friends during the Funeral of Murder victim Victor Hamilton at S&J Irvine Funeral Home in Carrickfergus on Monday. Mr Hamilton (63) was found outside his home at Orkney Drive in Ballymena on July 26. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Victor Hamilton: 6 pictures from his funeral

The funeral was held today for murder victim Victor Hamilton in Carrickfergus.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:46 pm

Here are a few images of loved ones saying their last goodbye.

1.

2.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th August 2022Funnel for murder victim Victor Hamilton at Irvine Funeral Home in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. The 63-year-old was found dead at his property in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena at the end of July. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

3.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th August 2022Funnel for murder victim Victor Hamilton at Irvine Funeral Home in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. The 63-year-old was found dead at his property in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena at the end of July. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th August 2022Funnel for murder victim Victor Hamilton at Irvine Funeral Home in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. The 63-year-old was found dead at his property in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena at the end of July. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

