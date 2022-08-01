Murder victim Victor Hamilton from Ballymena

Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, appeared before a district judge yesterday morning, accused of killing 63-year-old Victor Hamilton.

The body of Mr Hamilton was discovered in the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town last Wednesday morning.

Djalo, from Springfield Crescent in Belfast, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link from Musgrave Street police custody suite in Belfast.

During the short hearing, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charge he was facing. A detective sergeant told the court he could connect Djalo to the charge.

Blaine Nugent, representing the accused, said he was not in a position to make an application for bail.

He requested that the case be listed again in a week’s time so a bail application could be made.

District judge Philip Mateer remanded Djalo in custody until August 8 when he will appear before the court again.