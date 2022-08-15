Victor Hamilton: Service of thanksgiving held in Carrickfergus funeral home

A service of thanksgiving has been held in a funeral home in Carrickfergus for 63-year-old murder victim Victor Hamilton.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 15th August 2022, 1:41 pm
Victor Hamilton
Victor Hamilton

He was later buried in Victoria Cemetery.

Mr Hamilton, 63, was found dead at the front of his house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel, Ballymena on Tuesday 26 July.

In funeraltimes.com Mr Hamilton, late of Carrickfergus, was the father Thomas and brother of Terry, Elizabeth, Wendy and Michele.

It adds that he was the 'brother-in-law of Lesley, Bobby, Danny & Glen, grandad, and a much-loved uncle'.

Most Popular

The insertion adds that Mr Hamilton 'will always be loved & remembered by the entire family circle'.

A PSNI spokesman today confirmed that three men have been charged with Mr Hamilton's murder.