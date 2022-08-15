Victor Hamilton: Service of thanksgiving held in Carrickfergus funeral home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Hamilton

He was later buried in Victoria Cemetery.

Mr Hamilton, 63, was found dead at the front of his house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel, Ballymena on Tuesday 26 July.

In funeraltimes.com Mr Hamilton, late of Carrickfergus, was the father Thomas and brother of Terry, Elizabeth, Wendy and Michele.

It adds that he was the 'brother-in-law of Lesley, Bobby, Danny & Glen, grandad, and a much-loved uncle'.

The insertion adds that Mr Hamilton 'will always be loved & remembered by the entire family circle'.