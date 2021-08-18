VIDEO: Car veers and crashes as feuding men brawl in road – ‘lucky no-one died’

That is according to Gary Middleton, DUP MLA for Foyle, who said it was lucky nobody was seriously injured – or worse.

There are several videos circulating of the brawl, but the most striking one is outside a petrol forecourt on Buncrana Road, Londonderry city (embedded in this story).

Judging by the timestamp on the video, it happened around lunchtime yesterday.

Frame by frame, cars veer and skid away

For anyone having trouble viewing the footage in this story, it begins with a caravan driving along the street, followed by men spilling out across the road, causing a small traffic pile-up as cars swerve to avoid hitting them.

One of the men on the video tries to run away, but falls to the ground and is beaten with an object.

Another man is seen wielding a pitchfork.

A man is chased and falls to the ground

In the middle of the mayhem, women take small children out of one of the cars and try to protect them.

It ends with another caravan being driven off in a different direction.

The PSNI has said very little about the incident, except that six people were arrested “on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; possession of a blade or pointed article and dangerous driving”.

Mr Middleton said of the videos: “It was a deep shock. I know a lot of people were very angry about it.

A man with a pitchfork was part of the rampage

“It was a busy lunchtime. It could’ve ended in somebody’s life being lost – thankfully that wasn’t the case.

“There were weapons on display. The intent of those out there doing what they did was sinister.”

He added that it was especially “heartbreaking when you see the footage of the young mother lifting the child out of the back seat”.

Meanwhile SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins told the News Letter: “It’s something like what you’d see in a movie. Looking at it, it kicked off like an explosion.

A woman trying to shield her child from the melee

“It’s horrifying. We’re very lucky nobody was [seriously] injured – or worse.

“It just seemed to be the blinkered vision of the people involved, and there was no concern for anybody.”

