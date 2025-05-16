Viking helmets were stolen in raid on Ulster Museum
Adil Hajjaj also accepted taking a vintage doctor’s bag and optician’s set from the exhibition rooms in south Belfast. The defendant, with an address at Sandymount Street in the city, is expected to be sentenced next month.
Hajjaj appeared remotely from custody at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today on charges related to a series of alleged thieving incidents.
He was accused of carrying out a burglary at the Ulster Museum on October 30, 2024, stealing two Viking helmets and the other vintage exhibits.
Hajjaj faced a further count of burglary with intent to steal from the same cultural centre on February 8 this year.
In a separate case, he was charged with three thefts from commercial premises in the city centre on dates in December 2024. Those incidents involved stealing £150 worth of clothing from the Visit Belfast store and confectionery valued at £119.85 from Hotel Chocolat.
Guilty pleas were entered to the charges in both cases. Defence solicitor Brendan Blaney confirmed his client was not seeking bail.
District Judge George Conner ordered pre-sentence reports and remanded Hajjaj in custody until next month. He told the defendant: “I will have you produced in the hope and expectation that we get these cases dealt with.”