Emmanuel Henry

Emmanuel Henry, aged 30, was let out on December 22, but authorities cannot now locate him.

The Department of Justice says that his offences are robbery, burglary, possession of a class B controlled drug, inflicting grievous bodily harm, and assault on police.

He is 1.79 metres tall (5ft 11ins), is of medium build, with a “fresh complexion”, blue eyes, and a scar on left cheek and nose, plus a Celtic cross tattoo on his back.

He was handed an eight-year sentence in 2017 for a burglary so violent it gave him – the perpetrator – signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Originally from the Markets area of south-central Belfast, he had broken into a house in south Belfast with two other men and, when he was confronted by the occupant, smashed a vodka bottle over the man's head then stabbed him repeatedly in the arm and chest with the broken bottle.

Belfast Crown Court was told that the early morning incident in July 2015 has had a "significant and far-reaching impact" on the occupant, who sustained several serious wounds including a laceration to his lung which narrowly missed his heart.

The bottle was also held to the man's throat, with Henry threatening to slice it open.

Despite offering the injured man help after he stabbed him by showing him how to stem the blood with a duvet, Henry then told him to hand over money and his mobile phone.

The court also heard that Henry had developed flashbacks and nightmares following the incident (which was initially treated as attempted murder) and was later diagnosed with elements of PTSD.

Prosecutors told the court Henry had 61 previous convictions on his criminal record.

He had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2007, and was deemed to be 'dangerous' by the Probation Board, who also determined he presented a risk to the public.

He was jailed by Judge Patricia Smyth, who said that as he had been considered dangerous, after he has served half his term it would be up to the Parole Commission whether or not be would be eligible for release.

