Vital life saving equipment stolen during break-in at Co Down fire station

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service vehicle. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the theft is believed to have occurred between 5.30pm and 8pm on Monday (25 March).

Group Commander Pete Blaney said: “I can confirm that power tools and pieces of road traffic collision (RTC) equipment, which are critical to our operational response, have been stolen from Carryduff Fire Station in Co Down, following a break-in on Monday 25 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The break-in is thought to have happened between 5.30pm and 8pm, when entry was forced via a door in the fire station.

“Some of these vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Carryduff firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions.”

Mr Blaney added: “In the past few days our firefighters have responded to a number of very serious and tragic road traffic collisions across Northern Ireland, so I must emphasise just how vital it is that we have the items of equipment that have been taken.

"I am appealing for these items to be returned to the fire station immediately. If anyone saw anything suspicious or noticed anyone carrying small power tools in the vicinity of the fire station, please pass the information on to the PSNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is incredibly disappointing that Firefighters who work tirelessly for their community would be targeted in this way.”

The group commander said he can reassure the public that contingency arrangements have been put in place to ensure a full emergency response from Carryduff.

“Enquiries are continuing and PSNI are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1839 25/03/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad