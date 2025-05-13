'Vulnerable' pregnant woman, 37, admits vandalising memorial for murder victim Chloe Mitchell
Kathryn Barr, 37, with an address listed as Larne Road in Ballymena, committed criminal damage at the garden at Larne Road.
She appeared via video link from custody in Antrim town at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, today.
Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen alive on CCTV in Ballymena in the early hours of June 3, 2023.
Detectives later launched a murder investigation after human remains were discovered a number of days later in the town.
A police officer told the court police attended the Memorial Garden on Sunday.
CCTV was provided which showed Barr causing damage of £200 by scattering flowers and damaging butterfly ornaments.
The officer said there were concerns for the safety of the defendant as a "number of threats" were made online.
The court was told the defendant has 18 previous convictions. There were 17 bench warrants for her in recent times.
A defence barrister said the defendant is "vulnerable".
He said the defendant believed she is 32 years old, and as she "doesn't even know her own age", it might "give an insight" into her vulnerabilities.
He said the defendant is pregnant.
District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying there was a risk she would not turn up in court and there was no suitable address.
Sentencing was adjourned until June 10 for a probation report.