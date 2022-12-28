Warning for parents after PSNI arrest man on suspicion of sexual communication with a child
Police have issued a warning to parents following the arrest a man in the Coleraine area on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.
The 28-year-old was being questioned by officers from Public Protection Branch on Wednesday afternoon (Dec 28) the PSNI said.
Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas, but we’re asking parents, do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?
“For some children, it will be the first time they’ve owned a device that connects them to the online world. Even for older children, a new device means new corners of the digital landscape to explore – and unfortunately, new risks to be aware of."
DCI Brennan added: “Along with our partners at the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland, have put together some key tips on how to make sure your child enjoys the internet safely.