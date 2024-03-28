Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI spokesman said that an Irish Cup semi-final match between Glentoran and Linfield is due to take place at the Bet McLean Oval stadium, with kick off at 7.45pm.

Supporters are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

A build-up of traffic will be expected in the area both before and after the game.

Police are asking those driving to the match, to park with consideration for local residents and businesses.

Police also ask that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

The areas around The Oval are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these by-laws should be complied with at all times.

Police also hope that the match is enjoyed by all and would remind those attending to behave in a manner befitting the reputation of their clubs.

AND police in Enniskillen are advising road users of possible traffic delays in Enniskillen on Easter Monday, 1st April, due to a planned parade.

The parade will begin at 12.30pm at the Holyhill car park, before making its way through the town, onto Anne Street, The Brook, Rossory Church Road, Coleshill before making its way back to Sligo Road, Wellington Road before finishing in the Holyhill car park.

The surrounding areas of this route and the roads in between the areas mentioned above will be busy, and delays in the town should be expected until around 4pm.

Road users are advised that a traffic diversion will be in place at the A4 Maguiresbridge junction via Maguiresbridge, Lisnaskea, Viaduct and Derrylin.

Police warning over Irish Cup

Traffic travelling from Belleek and passing through Enniskillen are advised to use Belleek, Boa Island Road, Kesh and Enniskillen or Omagh.