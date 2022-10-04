Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team probing the murder of 42-year-old Sean Fox in west Belfast on Sunday have released CCTV footage which shows two hooded individuals walking to the club where the shooting occurred.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “On Sunday afternoon, at around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast and made their way past several people.

“Sean Fox, who was a married father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room.

The scene at Donegal Celtic Social Club on Monday Morning following the murder of Sean Fox. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“He was shot multiple times by both gunmen.

“At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution.

“It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.

“The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute.

“They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds.”

He said: “This is a popular local club used widely by local families with young children.

“The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks.

“Anyone in that room, or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured on Sunday.

“This cold-blooded act has taken a man’s life. It has left a family bereft and many others in the local community shocked.