WATCH: Gorse fire being tackled by firefighters on Cave Hill in north Belfast

Two engines remain at the scene according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Officials said there was no risk to life or property, but people in the Cave Hill area are being asked to avoid the area and nearby residents should keep their doors and windows closed.

Last month, firefighters battled several gorse fires across Northern Ireland, including ones on the Mourne Mountains and Cave Hill.

Cavehill fire - Julie-Anne Corr Johnston

On social media UUP candidate Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said: "Once again North Belfast watches Cavehill burn.

"During a season that we often see new life flourish on our hill we're instead witnessing and sadly hearing the malicious destruction of wildlife and its habitat. Depressing!!"

And the DUP's Dale Pankhurst added on social media: "An area of outstanding natural beauty right on our doorstep being destroyed by yet another fire. Many people from Ballysillan and across North Belfast enjoy Cave Hill, including myself.

"If this was malicious, which I sincerely hope it was not, then the police need to act and act fast. We cannot afford for the Belfast hills to become fields of scorched earth.