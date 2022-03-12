‘We cannot accept downgrade state apology’

Survivors Together, a group comprised almost exclusively of people who suffered abuse while under the care of state-run institutions such as Rathgael, Hydebank and others, has said it does not accept the apology delivered yesterday.

Survivors Together spokesman Cyril Glass, who suffered abuse at Rathgael and Lisnevin Training Schools in Co Down, told the News Letter: “There are two main reasons we didn’t attend. First of all, this was supposed to be a state apology by the government in Northern Ireland from the First and Deputy First Minister.

“That hasn’t happened so, to us, that’s a downgraded apology.”

Mr Glass also highlighted difficulties some people are having with a board set up to assess the need for compensation, saying: “The second reason is because of the way the redress board has been treating some victims and survivors.

“Not them all, but quite a number of victims and survivors going through the process with the redress board have been re-traumatised.