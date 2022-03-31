Weapons accused ‘soldier prepared to die’

Lisburn's Bow Street Mall where a 50-year-old was arrested after police responded to reports of man wielding a gun and knife in the shopping centre

Prosecutors said 50-year-old Gregory Wallace had to be taken to the ground by members of a PSNI armed response unit at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn, Co Antrim last month.

Follow-up searches at his home led to the seizure of another 20 suspected firearms, including rifles and shotguns.

Wallace, of Howard Place in Lisburn, is accused of a series of weapon offences in connection with the incident on February 22.

Crown lawyer Stephanie Boyd set out how police were alerted that a topless man with a knife and gun in his waistband had confronted staff at a coffee shop in the centre.

“When approached about his state of dress he became abusive and replied ‘You don’t know who I am, I will get you done’,” she said.

Officers called to the scene tackled Wallace amid fears that he posed an immediate danger to himself and other members of the public.

Mrs Boyd claimed: “When he was taken to the ground he stated that he was a soldier, Covid-19 was his enemy, and he was prepared to die.

“He was asking police to shoot him.”

A large hunting knife and loaded air pistol were taken from him, according to the prosecution, along with a sports bag containing a smoke grenade, handgun and another pistol.

Police then discovered an assortment of suspected weaponry, pellets and magazines at his home.

Wallace faces a total of 10 charges.