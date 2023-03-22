The weapons were found in a hide on land in the Seskinore Road area of the Co Tyrone town on Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Officers are investigating a potential link to the New IRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extremist group opposed to the peace process claimed responsibility for a murder bid on a senior PSNI officer in Omagh last month.

One of two suspected firearms recovered along with a quantity of ammunition from a hide on land in Seskinore Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times in an attack at a sports centre as he finished coaching a youth football team. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives from the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) recovered the suspected firearms and ammunition on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin said: “The weapons were recovered from a constructed hide which had been secreted in the ground. The items have been taken away for further forensic examination. A main line of inquiry is that the weapons may be linked to the New IRA.

“Our aim will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and today’s search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence.

“There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.