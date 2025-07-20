Weekend arson attacks leave buildings in Lurgan and Londonderry damaged

The scene on Windsor Avenue in Lurgan, Co. Armagh, where police are investigating an arson attack on a property.

​Police in Northern Ireland are investigating two incidents of arson in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detectives are investigating a fire in Lurgan which severely damaged a vacant listed building in the town.

They are appealing for information after the fire at a property in Windsor Avenue shortly after 1am

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: "Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, however significant damage was caused to the property.

"A number of residents, who were evacuated while emergency services tackled the blaze, have been allowed to return to their homes.

"This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 74 19/07/25."

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart called for anyone with information to come forward to police.

“This is a deeply distressing incident for our community, particularly given the scale and seriousness of the fire," she said.

" It is deeply concerning that the PSNI is now treating this as arson. I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact the police without delay.

I want to pay tribute to our incredible emergency services the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, PSNI, and paramedics for their swift and courageous response.

"Their actions undoubtedly prevented further devastation and ensured public safety. They put their lives on the line to protect others and for that, we owe them our sincerest thanks.

”This fire has resulted in a significant loss to the local built environment. It is a stark reminder of how quickly treasured parts of our town can be damaged or destroyed.

"My thoughts are with those affected, and I will continue to monitor developments closely, ensuring updates are shared as further information becomes available.”

Detectives are also appealing for information and witnesses after a report of a fire at flat in Londonderry shortly after 5.15am .

Emergency services attended the Clon Elagh area where damage was caused to the inside and outside of the flat.

A second flat also sustained "minor damage", police said, adding: "Thankfully, there was no-one in either property at the time."