West Belfast community ‘filled with sorrow’ after stabbing death

A community in west Belfast has been "filled with sorrow" following the death of a man in a stabbing, local representatives have said.

A murder investigation has been launched after the man died in Dunmurry on Thursday evening.

The PSNI said one man has been arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: "We received a report at around 8.15pm that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

"At this time, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1633 21/08/25."

A large police cordon remained in place in Mulberry Park and a number of surrounding streets on Friday morning.

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker said there was shock and sadness in the local community following the death.

Mr Baker said the death had also happened shortly after a fire at a block of flats in the estate.

He said: "Last night was a very heartbreaking and a traumatic series of events.

"There were a number of incidents which happened.

"We were at a fire at the top of the estate. It was in a block of flats.

"There was a lot of relief that nobody was hurt but quickly news spread that someone had been stabbed in this part of Twinbrook which was close by.

"Sadly, when we got here we knew it was very, very serious.

"The community was filled with sorrow. Sadly, the PSNI confirmed this morning that the man has passed away.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family.

"I would ask people not to speculate. There is a live PSNI investigation and anyone with any information should please come forward."

Mr Baker said a local family had been "completely torn apart".

He added: "I was here last night, there was relief at first that no-one was injured at the fire but very quickly when people came here we knew how bad it was, the fear and anxiety quickly turned to sorrow and pain.

"It is a very close-knit community. I was born and raised here, we all know each other and we know a family is completely devastated this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said it was a shocking incident.

He said: "A man has lost his life and the local community has been left reeling.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased and everyone who has been affected by this incident.

"Nobody wants to wake up to something like this on their doorsteps, but I would ask people to support police as they carry out their investigation into what happened here. I commend their quick response.

"I would urge anyone with any further information to come forward to police."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he was "deeply saddened".

He said: "Everyone has the basic right to live in peace and safety in their own home.