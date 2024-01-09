A pizza shop in west Belfast has been damaged in a suspected arson attack.

The scene at Pizza Guys on the Andersontown Road, west Belfast. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police officers on patrol in the Andersonstown Road at 5am on Tuesday spotted a vehicle and part of the Pizza Guyz shopfront in flames.

A PSNI spokesman said at this stage it appears the vehicle was driven at the shop and the fire was started deliberately, causing extensive damage.

“Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and extinguished the blaze,” the spokesman said.

The scene at Pizza Guys on the Andersontown Road, west Belfast. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Our investigation is under way and anyone with any information, who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 140 of 09/01/24.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have dashcam or other footage.”

The NIFRS said four appliances were involved in tackling the blaze, and it was said to have been dealt with by 7.47am.

The cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey strongly condemned the incident as “absolutely deplorable”, adding: “My immediate thoughts are with owner Ciaran Kelly and all the staff affected.”

“Pizza Guyz employs many local people and is a highly respected business right across our community, with Ciaran supporting many community initiatives and events,” he said.

“Attacks like this could end in death or serious injury, and it’s lucky no-one was physically hurt here.