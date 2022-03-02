West Belfast stabbing victim named by police

Jim Crossley.

A PSNI spokespersom said: “Detectives investigating the murder of a male following the report of a stabbing in west Belfast last night (Tuesday, March 1st) have named the victim as 38 year old Jim Crossley.”

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin added: “Just before 11.50pm yesterday evening, we received a report that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, Mr Crossley was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 31 year old woman has now been charged with murder to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video link on Thursday 3rd March. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The detective continued: “I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”