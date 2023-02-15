West Belfast UDA: Police search two properties and seize number of items

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out the searches at two properties in the west Belfast and Millisle areas.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of items have been seized for forensic examination from the property in west Belfast, including a mobile phone.

Today's searches were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA, police said

Detective Sergeant Gourley said: “This morning’s searches reflect our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact us on 101.”