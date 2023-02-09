The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.Detective Sergeant Gourley said: "These searches are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control."Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support, we will continue to act on the information you provide us.”Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set consisting of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.