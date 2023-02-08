A quantity of cash was seized along with a number of mobile phones, which were removed for forensic examination.Detective Sergeant Gourley said: “Today’s searches reflect our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.“We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime. They use a regime of fear to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society, and care nothing about the lives ruined along the way.“I’m keen to thank communities for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact us on 101.”Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.orgThe Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism. It consists of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.