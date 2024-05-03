Widow of man murdered at meeting with alleged drug-dealing police informer wins permission to challenge inquest decision

Legal report

Frankie Turley was shot dead near a railway line in Co Antrim back in June 1998.

His widow, Donna, has now been granted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision not to direct a new probe into the circumstances surrounding the father-of-five’s death.

Mr Turley is widely believed to have been the ‘fourth man’ who escaped when undercover British soldiers killed three of his colleagues during an aborted armed robbery at a bookmakers on the Whiterock Road, west Belfast in 1990.

But eight years later his body was found dumped by an embankment at Mountview Place, Newtownabbey after being blasted with a pump action shotgun.

At the original inquest in 2000 police said he attended the scene voluntarily, with intelligence suggesting a motive for the killing may have been linked to a dispute over the drugs trade.

It is now being claimed that one of the men he went to meet at the railway embankment was an RUC Special Branch agent.

In May last year Northern Ireland’s Attorney General declined a request by Mrs Turley to direct a fresh inquest.

With the case having been transferred to the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) and a separate complaint made to the Police Ombudsman back in 2007, Dame Brenda King formed the view that those investigations remain the proper course.

She acknowledged the family’s frustration at the lack of progress and left the door open to a future reconsideration if new evidence emerges.

Lawyers representing Mrs Turley challenged that decision, alleging the Attorney General misdirected herself and breached the European Convention on Human Rights.

There has been no effective investigation into the killing, depriving his widow of a proper determination on the legality of her husband’s death, they contended.

It was confirmed today that Mr Justice Humphreys has granted leave to apply for a judicial review and listed the case for a full hearing in September.

Speaking outside court, Owen Winters, of Belfast firm KRW Law, said: “Donna Turley has been fighting for justice for over a quarter of a century.

“Her complaint with the Police Ombudsman has been running for nearly 20 years and although the murder isn't a Troubles-related case, it's been with PSNI LIB for a very long time.