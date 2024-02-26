Marie Newton (left), widow of John Toland, and Mary Loughrey, widow of Jim Loughrey, outside the Royal Courts Justice in Belfast after they settled their cases against the Ministry of Defence and PSNI. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Jim Loughrey and John Toland, both aged 36, were shot dead by the UDA within days of each other in the Co Derry villages of Greysteel and Eglinton, Co Derry.

Civil proceedings were issued at the High Court following reports issued by the now defunct Historical Enquiries Team.

The investigative unit concluded it was likely there had been collusion between individual members of the security forces and those responsible for murdering Mr Toland in his workplace at the Happy Landing Bar in Eglinton in November 1976.

It was also unable to rule out collusion in Mr Loughrey’s killing at his home in Greysteel the previous week.

The victim’s widows, Mary Loughrey and Marie Newton, sued the MoD and PSNI in a bid to secure damages.

In court today their barrister, Ronan Lavery KC, confirmed that confidential settlements have been reached in both actions.

The defendants are to pay the two widows’ legal costs as part of the resolutions, which involve no admission of liability.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mr Lavery said.

With family members of the two victims present in court, the judge congratulated them for achieving the outcome.

Mr Justice Humphreys told them: “These are always difficult matters.

“The courts have very many cases involving events that happened years ago, where efforts are made to try and find out what happened in the deaths of loved ones.

“That is a very difficult and emotional trial for families to go through, but with the help of your lawyers you have managed to reach a conclusion that is satisfactory.”

He added: “By achieving a settlement what you have done is bring finality to a lengthy and difficult process.”

Speaking outside court, a solicitor for the two widows, Padraig O Muirigh, was unable to make any financial disclosures under the terms of confidentiality.

But he stated: “I can confirm, though, that the figure is significant and that the Toland and Loughrey families are satisfied with the outcome of this litigation.”

Mr O Muirigh also called for a repeal of the UK Government’s new Troubles Legacy Act so that similar cases can be continued.

“Unfortunately, many families will be deprived of the opportunity to pursue their own legal

actions due to this draconian legislation which is a clear breach of the European Convention

of Human Rights and other International human rights standards,” he claimed.

Sara Duddy from the Pat Finucane Centre, which backed the legal actions, said: “This settlement is a positive outcome for two widows and two families devastated by

these murders over forty years ago.

“Both widows had large, young families, and the emotional and financial impacts caused by Jim and John’s murder’s are still felt to this day.