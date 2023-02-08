Wife killer steps down from senior role in Orange Order following ‘distress and upset’

His appointed as Cookstown district master had been met with intense press scrutiny.

Mr Fulton, who was a part time member of the Royal Irish Regiment, was 54-years-old when he entered a guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter for shooting his wife in the head.

He was given a five year sentence in 1999 and agreed to serve 12 months probation following his release from prison.

It had been revealed during the case that the shooting victim had phone her husband while he attended an RIR training camp in England to tell him she had met another man.

Reporting from the time reveals that Mr Fulton wept during a court hearing as he listened to details of his wife's infidelity.

The judge in the case, Mr Justice Gillen, had saidthe defendant's actions had been substantially impaired by a classifiable mental disorder.

Details of his appointment as Cookstwon district master emerged in the press in recent days.

His deputy in Cookstown is the UUP councillor Mark Glasgow.

Over the weekend, Mr Fulton told the Sunday Life newspaper: "It happened over 20 years ago and I've did my time. Someone from within the Orange Order has been on to you and betrayed me. I don't know what else to say."

Approached by the News Letter on Monday, the Orange Order had declined to comment on Mr Fulton's appointment.

Today, a spokesperson for the Orange Order said: "The Officers of Cookstown District LOL No. 3 can confirm that they have accepted the resignation of the Worshipful District Master Stephen Fulton.

"The District and former District Master would take this opportunity to apologise for any distress or upset caused by his installation to this post."

The spokesperson continued: "Cookstown District LOL No. 3 now considers this matter to be closed and will not be making any further comment in relation to it.

