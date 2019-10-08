Willie Frazer: Jamie Bryson not surprised by weapons claims

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson said the reports about Willie Frazer did not surprise him at all.

“It didn’t come as a surprise. Honestly, my view always was that loyalists have a right to defend themselves.”

Asked for his view of the murders carried out with Ulster Resistance weapons, he replied: “What happened after he supplied the weapons, he cannot be held responsible for.”

UUP peer Lord Empey said he was “shocked” by the allegations but said it would be “wise to wait until the broadcast before further comment.”

A DUP spokesman said it was “not aware of the comments attributed to Mr Frazer”. He added: “The DUP stands foursquare on the rule of law. No one is above the law and everyone should be equally subject to it.”

The TUV and former UUP Stormont Minister Danny Kennedy declined to comment.