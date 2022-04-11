Windows smashed and bag stolen from health worker's car outside NI hospital

In a statement, Inspector Hicks said: “At around 5.30am, police received a report that a health worker had returned to their car to find the windows had been smashed and a bag had been stolen.

“Two young males were seen in the area at the time of this incident and we are working to locate these males in order to establish if they can assist us with our enquiries.

“Both were aged in their early to mid-teens and one was wearing a grey sweatshirt and one a black T-shirt

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South West Acute Hospital

"Both males were later seen walking towards Enniskillen Town Centre on the Irvinestown Road and later again in the Hollyhill Crescent area of the town.

“If anyone can assist us with our investigation please contact officers in Enniskillen on 101 and quote reference number 255 04/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.