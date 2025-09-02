Within a day of being released from jail Belfast man barged into woman's house, rubbed his genitals, and shouted IRA slogan

A Belfast man who shouted pro-IRA chants and spat in a female police officer’s face after pushing his way into a “terrified” woman’s home has been jailed for nine months.

Connor Haughey, 35, refused to leave the property and allegedly directed sexual remarks at her during the drunken outburst, prosecutors said.

He had only been released from prison a day before the incident in the Markets area of the city.

Haughey, of Forest Street, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assault on police, common assault and disorderly behaviour.

The man was jailed today at Belfast Magistrates' Court

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he arrived uninvited at the victim’s house shortly after 10pm on April 4 this year.

She was in her bedroom, heard loud banging and went downstairs to investigate.

When the woman opened the front door to Haughey, he appeared intoxicated, said he was there to see a man and asked to use her phone.

He then allegedly pushed past her and sat down on a living room chair.

“She told him repeatedly to leave, but he refused,” a Crown lawyer said.

“She tried to reason with him, but he responded by making sexual comments to her, rubbing his genitals and blowing kisses.”

“Despite being terrified she continued trying to usher the defendant out.”

At one point the woman ran out into the garden and locked herself out of the house for protection.

Haughey responded by headbutting and kicking at a full glass panel on the back door, the court heard.

He then pretended to faint and fell into a set of blinds.

The prosecutor submitted: “He continued to make sexual comments towards her, stating she was sexy when she was mad and ‘if he can’t have you I will’.

“She was in fear at this stage that she would get sexually assaulted.”

Police called to the house discovered Haughey in the kitchen drinking a bottle of Fireball liqueur.

“He was immediately detained and escorted out to a police vehicle where he kicked the car and spat in a constable’s face,” the lawyer added.

“The defendant was told numerous times to be quiet in the street, but he kept shouting ‘Up the ‘RA’.”

He also urinated and spat in the PSNI cell van.

During interviews Haughey admitted he had only left prison the day before, claiming that a man he knew had offered him a room to stay in.

The victim went to stay with a friend because she was too scared to remain in her own home.

According to Michael Boyd, defending, she has a “vague connection” to his client.

“In sobriety he is a very smart, very able guy. This is just a terrible waste,” the barrister said.

“He is in a cycle of this kind of deeply obnoxious, deeply unpleasant behaviour which is virtually identical in every case.”

Mr Boyd added: “He has expressed his shame, he genuinely said he was disgusted at the incident involving the police.”

Imposing nine months custody, District Judge Steven Keown warned: “He is just going to get an ever increasing length of sentence until he changes his life.”