Witness appeal: Assault by suspect armed with machete

The incident happened in the Rathmore area of Craigavon on Saturday evening.

There are no details of injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an assault in the Rathmore area of Craigavon this evening (Saturday) around 8pm in which a male was believed to be armed with a machete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“If you were in the area around this time or witnessed this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 2166 of 19/06/2021.”

-

-

Man stabbed in back as he sat outside NI cafe Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.