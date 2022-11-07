Witness Appeal: Police Ombudsman asking for information on incident close to Filthy McNasty's
The Police Ombudsman’s office is appealing for witnesses to an incident in the Dublin Road area of Belfast which took place in the early hours of Saturday 29 October.
In the appeal, the Police Ombudsman’s office is asking for information about an incident involving police officers and a member of the public close to Filthy McNasty’s between the hours of 2am and 3am.
In a statement the PONI appeal says: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have observed a female member of the public with a number of police officers. Police vehicles were in attendance, including a police Landrover. Body Worn Video footage received from the PSNI shows a number of members of the public in the vicinity at the time, who may have observed the interaction between police and this person. We would be particularly keen to speak to a male in dark clothing who was at the rear of the police Landrover. There may be mobile phone footage recorded of this incident by the public and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has video footage.“If you believe you can help, our witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880.”