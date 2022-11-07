In a statement the PONI appeal says: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have observed a female member of the public with a number of police officers. Police vehicles were in attendance, including a police Landrover. Body Worn Video footage received from the PSNI shows a number of members of the public in the vicinity at the time, who may have observed the interaction between police and this person. We would be particularly keen to speak to a male in dark clothing who was at the rear of the police Landrover. There may be mobile phone footage recorded of this incident by the public and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has video footage.“If you believe you can help, our witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880.”