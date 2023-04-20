Woman (29) accused of sexually touching underage teenage boy has her case adjourned

Safron Smyth, of Doury Grove, who is alleged to have committed the offence last August, is set to have her case sent to the Crown Court.She was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for the latest mention in connection with the case.The summary on the charge sheet says the boy was aged '13-16 years' and accuses the defendant of 'sexual activity'.The defendant faces two charges, the first is that 'being over 18 years of age, were intentionally engaged in sexual touching of a person under 16 years... and you did not reasonably believe that he was 16 or over contrary to Article 16(1) of the Sexual Offences (Northern Ireland) Order 2008'.The second is that 'being over 18 years of age, intentionally caused ... a child under 16 years, to engage in a sexual activity and you did not reasonably believe that he was 16 years or over contrary to Article 17(1) of the Sexual Offences (Northern Ireland) Order 2008'.Full details regarding the allegations were not outlined to the court.At the earlier court hearing, bail was varied to exclude the accused from a part of Ballymena.At court today a prosecutor said they intend to send the case to the Crown Court.A defence barrister accepted there had been "substantial progress" in preparing the case file.The case was put back to May 18 to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to potentially send a case to the higher court.