The woman was discharged from hospital this morning and taken into police custody where she is being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Baby Liam O'Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and a second child was taken to hospital where her condition is being described as stable.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “A 29 year old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has now been released from hospital and transferred to police custody for questioning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers left for baby Liam O'Keefe at the address in Cropmton Park, where he was stabbed to death.

“The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.