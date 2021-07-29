Woman (29) arrested on suspicion of baby Liam O'Keefe's murder had to be hospitalised after sustaining injuries at the scene
The 29 year-old woman arrested on suspicion of the murder of four week old Liam O'Keefe was also taken to hospital after she sustained injuries during a domestic incident on Tuesday evening.
The woman was discharged from hospital this morning and taken into police custody where she is being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Baby Liam O'Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and a second child was taken to hospital where her condition is being described as stable.
Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “A 29 year old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has now been released from hospital and transferred to police custody for questioning.
“The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.
“I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1787 of 27/07/21.”